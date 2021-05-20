Highly contagious Covid variant prevalent in more than 50% patients in Kerala

New Delhi: The highly transmissible Indian variant (B.1.1.617.2) of Coronavirus is more prevalent in Kerala, studies have revealed. This needs to be countered with measures such as use of double masks and vaccination.

After collecting samples from Kerala in March and conducting genomic sequencing, the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) had found that the UK variant was dominant in Kerala.

The results of the samples collected in April from nine districts are now available. The presence of Indian variant was only 7.3 per cent in Kerala in March . However, some genetic changes were noted in this variant last month and three sub-lineages were detected: B.1.1.617.1, B.1.1.617.2, and B.1.1.617.3

Among these, B.1.1.617.2 was the most widely present in Kerala and the country at large. This is more contagious than the UK variant. But does not have immune escape mechanism. The B.1.1.617.1 variant has immune escape mechanism. There are indications that B.1.1.617.2 could reduce efficacy of the vaccine and that people who have had COVID-19 remain susceptible to reinfection, and that proven vaccines may need an update.

The results now available are based on the studies conducted on the samples collected from Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram districts. The highly contagious B.1.1.617.2 is the most widely prevalent variant in Kottayam district of Kerala. The UK variant is still prevalent in Idukki and Kasaragod districts.