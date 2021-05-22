Kerala Assembly session from May 24 to June 14

Thiruvananthapuram: The first session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held from May 24 to June 14.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal would present the revised budget and vote-on-account at 9 am on June 4.

The new MLAs will be sworn in on May 24. Kunnamangalam MLA PTA Rahim of the LDF was sworn in as the Pro tem Speaker by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday. Rahim would administer the oath to the new MLAs on May 24. The Speaker election will be held at 9 am on May 25. M B Rajesh is the LDF’s Speaker candidate. The UDF is yet to announce a candidate.

The Governor will make the policy address of the new government on May 28. The next cabinet meet will approve the draft of the policy and hand it over to the Governor. Discussions on the resolution thanking the Governor for the address will be held on May 31, and June 1 and 2.