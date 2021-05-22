Kottayam doctors reattach woman’s severed arm

Our Correspondent
Published: May 22, 2021 04:03 PM IST Read In Malayalam

Thellakom (Kottayam): Doctors at the Matha Hospital here replanted the severed arm of a woman after a six-hour surgery.

The left arm of the woman, Anitha Mathew, 42, was severed at the elbow after her bangle had tangled in the coconut oil processing machine on May 10. The neighbours, who responded to her screams, rushed her to a private hospital at Mannar. They had also taken the severed arm in a plastic bag.

The private hospital referred Anitha, a resident of Attingal House at Kuttanperur, Mannar, to Matha Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

A team led by Plastic Surgeon Dr S Jayachandran, Orthopedic surgeon Dr V Rajesh and Anesthesiologist Dr Princy Chandran conducted the surgery to reattach the arm. Anitha will be discharged from the hospital on Saturday, Dr Jayachandran said.

MORE IN KERALA