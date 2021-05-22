Lesson from gold scam: Party nod must for CPM ministers to attend functions

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM will nominate the private secretaries of its ministers in a bid to bring their offices under the party’s tight control.

Besides setting an age ceiling of 51 for government servants deputed as personal staff members, the CPM also limited the strength of each minister’s personal staff to 25.

Half of the staff will be from government service and the party will nominate the remaining members .

Among the present personal staff members, only those indispensable will continue. Relaxation, however, has been granted to those functioning from the party headquarters.

The party decided to nominate K Sajeevan, office secretary of AKG Centre and CPM state secretariat member, as private secretary to Health Minister Veena George. Dr VPP Mustafa, CPM’s Kasaragod district secretariat member, is being considered as the private secretary to M V Govindan.

The existing code of conduct for ministers and MLAs will continue. Ministers and personal staff members will be directed to exercise caution while interacting with visitors. Frequent visitors will be specifically noted.

The ministers have been told to get the prior approval of the party and police for attending any function. The party is exercising more caution in the backdrop of the controversies over the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

Since the LDF has retained power, those heading various Boards and Corporations will continue till the completion of their three-year tenure.