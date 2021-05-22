Police say consumption of sanitizer killed 3 in Kozhikode

Two weeks after the deaths of three friends at Nallalam in Kerala's Kozhikode district, the police special branch has recommended a detailed probe into the incident.

The recommendation was made in a report submitted to the District Police Chief, after investigators were told that the friends had consumed a sanitizing liquid. A case was not registered earlier since the relatives of the deceased persons had not lodged complaints despite the unnatural deaths.

The deaths were reported from Nallalam police limits on May 9. The first person, found frothing at the mouth, was admitted to the hospital, where he died. The second person was seen collapsed on his bed, but his life, too, could not be saved despite rushing him to the Medical College Hospital.

The third man was admitted to a hospital on complaints of excessive fatigue around 3pm the same day He was referred to the Medical College Hospital after he revealed that they had ingested the sanitizer. He died after reaching the Medical College Hospital.

A post-mortem examination of the second person reported cardiac arrest as the cause of death.