SSLC IT practical exam cancelled, evaluation to begin in June

In wake of the recent surge in COVID cases, Kerala's Education Department has decided to cancel the SSLC IT practical examinations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the decision during his press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram.

“However, the practical examinations of higher secondary and vocational higher secondary classes will be held as usual – from June 21 to July 7,” Vijayan said.

The practical exams, earlier scheduled to be conducted in April-May, were postponed after concerns were raised from all quarters. The State's daily COVID cases were on an uncontrollable rise then.

"The valuation of SSLC higher secondary and vocational higher secondary papers will be conducted from June 1 to 19, and SSLC evaluation will be held from June 7 to 5," Vijayan said.

"All teachers tasked with the valuation of papers will be vaccinated," Vijayan added.

Earlier, the state education department promoted all students from classes 1 to 9 under the Kerala Board of Public Examinations to the next higher class. The directions were given as it was impractical to conduct the year-end evaluation exercise due to the lockdown curbs.

The new academic year for classes 1-9 with digital classes will begin on June 1.