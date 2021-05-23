25,820 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.13L tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 25,820 new COVID cases and 37,316 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 2,77,598.

So far, 20,62,635 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 24,224 contracted the virus through contact while 177 came from outside the state and 91 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,13,205 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,87,94,256 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 22.81.

Malappuram, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts reported the most cases - 4074, 2823 and 2700 respectively.

Sunday also saw 188 COVID deaths reported in the state.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 7,358.

There are currently 9,56,865 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 9,17,798 are under home or institutional quarantine while 39,067 are in hospitals.