Kerala reports spike in COVID-19 deaths, black fungus claims three more

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala confirmed three more deaths due to black fungal infection, even as the state reported 176 COVID-19 casualties on Saturday.

Despite a slight decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, the state has been reporting more deaths.

According to official statistics, the pandemic has claimed 1,117 lives over the past 10 days, taking the cumulative COVID-19 death toll to 7,170. The toll had crossed 6,000 on May 12.

Of the 1,26,028 results of samples received on Saturday, 28,514 people were positive. The test positive rate (TPR) in the state was 22.63 per cent.

With 45,400 people getting cured of COVID-19, the cumulative number of patients under treatment dipped below three lakh to 2,89,283.

×

Three die of black fungal infection

A 55-year-old man undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam died of mucormycosis, caused by black fungus, on Saturday. The deceased, M R Suresh Kumar of Ranni in Pathanamthitta, had reached Kerala from Gujarat.

The viscera tests of two persons from Palakkad, who had died earlier, also confirmed mucormycosis. Hamsa, 56, of Thenkara in Palakkad who died the other day, and another person who died a month ago, were infected with the black fungus, the tests revealed.

Hamsa was undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, while the other person was in Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Two persons in Kollam have been confirmed with the black fungal infection. Kozhikode Medical College has nine mucormycosis patients, while two others are under treatment in Kottayam Medical College.

Thrissur reported its first mucormycosis case on Saturday. A woman from Mulayam, Nadathara panchayat is the patient. Two others from Palakkad are under treatment in the Medical College Hospital.

In Ernakulam, a Thiruvananthapuram resident underwent surgery for mucormycosis. Three other Ernakulam residents are under treatment.