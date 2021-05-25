Notices issued to 3 BJP leaders in Kodakara hawala robbery case

Thrissur: A special investigation team probing the Rs 3.5 crore hawala cash robbery case has summoned three BJP leaders for questioning. Notices were served to BJP general secretary (organization) M Ganesh, state office secretary G Girish, and K G Kartha, treasurer of the party's Alappuzha district committee.

Ganesh and Girish, who were asked to report for questioning on Monday, sought more time. Hence a fresh notice was issued. Investigators issued summons to the state leaders to gather more information on the incident.

It is alleged that a gang faked an accident at Kodakara around 4.30 am on April 3 to rob Rs 3.5 crore from a vehicle ferrying the cash through hawala route. The money allegedly was to fund the party's election campaign.

Investigators had questioned two BJP leaders and the party's central zone secretary. The probe team is considering travelling to Alappuzha to question Kartha.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) received a complaint, demanding a probe into the source of the money. Varandarappilly, Thrissur-resident T N Mukundan lodged the complaint with ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, and zonal joint director (Kochi) Manish Godhara.

The complainant requested the ED to view the smuggling in of cash for election campaign as a serious issue, and such illegal activities would adversely affect the country's economy.

State not considering ED probe now

The government will legally consider an Enforcement Directorate probe into the Kodakara hawala cash robbery case only if it is necessary.

He was responding to a question on whether the government would demand an ED probe into the incident.

Vijayan said the State police are probing the case and have been unearthing more evidence.

Meanwhile, CPM acting State secretary A VIjayaraghavan demanded that the BJP links with contract (quotation) gangs, too, should be probed.

He also asked the Election Commission to initiate appropriate action since it has been revealed beyond doubt that unaccounted money was brought in through illegal means.