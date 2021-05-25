Six members of Keralite family die of COVID-19 in Mumbai

Chalakudy: Six members of a Keralite family succumbed to the COVID-19 within a span of 35 days in Mumbai.

The deceased were P K Paul's wife Selina (88), children Valsa (64), Gracy (62) Jolly (58), Valsa's son Tony (36) and Paul's brother Devassykutty (86). They belonged to the Padinjakkara family at Pariyaram in Chalakudy. They were settled in Mumbai.

The deaths occurred between April 8 and May 12. Kottekad native Porinju's wife Valsa died on April 8. Tony passed away on April 16, Devassykutty on April 22 and Puthukkad native Wilson's wife Gracy died on April 24. Selina died on May 5, while Jolly passed away on May 12.

As all the victims had been residing permanently in Mumbai, the funeral was also held there. Though other family members had also been infected with coronavirus, they recovered. As most of them were undergoing treatment in the intensive care wing, they were not informed about the deaths.

Paul had arrived in Mumbai 75 years ago, while Devassykutty 65 years ago. Other than Devassykutty, all the family members resided within a 2km radius at Bandra. Devassykutty lived at Dombivli, which is around 50km away.