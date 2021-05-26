Kerala reported 28,798 new COVID cases and 35,525 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 2,48,526.

So far, 21,67,596 have been cured of the disease.

Though the COVID spread has come down in Kerala, it's not time yet for relaxations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala is under lockdown until May 30.

The triple lockdown in Malappuram has seen some relaxations.

The employees of civil supplies, supplyco, legal metrology, government presses, textbook printing and passport offices have been included in the priority list for Covid vaccination, Vijayan said.

From May 31, 50 per cent of staff have to be present at the secretariat, he added.

Vijayan said university examinations could be held from June 15 if the pandemic situation comes under control.

The decision was taken at a meeting of vice-chancellors convened by the higher education minister.

The final semester exams of Technical varsity will be held online.

Of the new cases, 26,860 contracted the virus through contact while 184 came from outside the state and 91 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,44,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,91,68,987 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR), i.e. the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested, in the state is 19.95.

Malappuram, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts reported the most cases - 4751, 3444, 3038 respectively.

Wednesday also saw 151 COVID deaths. With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 7,882.

There are currently 8,89,902 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 8,50,882 are under home or institutional quarantine while 39,020 are in hospitals.