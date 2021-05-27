24,166 new COVID cases in Kerala; TPR sees significant dip since lockdown

Kerala reported 24,166 new COVID cases and 30,539 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 2,41,966.

So far, 21,98,135 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 22,193 contracted the virus through contact while 177 came from outside the state and 89 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,35,232 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,93,04,219 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR), i.e. the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested, in the state is 17.87.

The TPR has seen a significant dip since lockdown. While May 21 to 23 saw a TPR of 22.5 per cent, it dipped to 20.4 per cent between May 24 and 26.

The number of active cases has also seen a significant drop - 12.61 per cent. Kerala's daily COVID is also 9.03 per cent less.

Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 4212, 3210 and 2779 respectively.

Thursday also saw 181 COVID deaths. With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 8,063.

There are currently 8,76,584 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 8,36,420 are under home or institutional quarantine while 40,164 are in hospitals.

Key points from CM's press briefing:

• The Kerala government will prepare a special package for the protection of children who've been orphaned because of Covid, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The government will sponsor their studies till the graduation level and will also avail them Rs 2000 each month.

A compensation package of Rs 3 lakhs will also be granted, Pinarayi said.

• Fifty-two cases of black fungus have been reported in the state. The government is taking all measures to tackle it, Pinarayi assured.

• Regarding the persistent high death count these past days, the Chief Minister said that it would take another four weeks to reflect the recent dip in Covid. The new infection rate is noticeably low, he added.

• Considering a shortage in the state for construction material, Pinarayi said metal crushers in the state will be allowed to open provided they adhere to all Covid protocols.

• Mobile and computer repairing centres can also open twice a week, he added.