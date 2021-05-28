Kerala reported 52 black fungus cases so far

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has so far reported 52 cases of black fungal disease, called mucormycosis, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He condemned the “unjustifiable” rumours on black fungal disease that have been creating fear in people. Vijayan said several non-resident Keralites have expressed willingness to procure medicines for treating mucormycosis.

Noting that several medicines, however, were not available in their countries of residence, Vijayan said the Kerala Medical Service Corporation and NoRKA had been assigned to inform NRKs where the drugs would be available.

The chief minister lauded the authorities of St George Forane Church at Edathua for allowing the funeral of a non-diocesan COVID-19 victim in its cemetery. Waterlogging had prevented the deceased’s relatives from conducting his last rites.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court allowed the duty-free import of Amphotericin B, an antifungal medication for mucormycosis patients. The drug could be imported on furnishing a bond by the importer, till the Centre made a decision on waiving the customs duty.

Experts to visit three districts

Experts would visit Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts where COVID-19 mortality rate has remained high for the past two weeks, Chief Minister Vijayan said.

The expert teams would provide necessary advice to the administrations, the chief minister said. Quoting experts, the chief minister said it would take four weeks for a significant decrease in mortality rate.

Action initiated against those selling COVID-19 safety essentials, such as face masks, sanitizers, etc., at a price higher than the government stipulated rates would continue, Vijayan said.