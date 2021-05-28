Malayalam
SW monsoon likely to hit Kerala by May 31: IMD

PTI
Published: May 28, 2021 11:32 AM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has advanced further in more parts of southwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal and conditions are favourable for its onset over Kerala around May 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal witnessed two cyclones - Tauktae and Yaas - over the two weeks. Several parts of the country have witnessed an intense rainfall activity due to these two circulations.

"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area, southwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal, most parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of westcentral Bay of Bengal today the May 27 morning.

"Conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala around May 31," the IMD said.

The normal onset date for the monsoon's arrival over Kerala is June 1. This also marks the commencement of four-month rainfall season from June to September.

The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year.

