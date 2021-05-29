Malayalam
COVID-19: 23,513 new cases in Kerala on Saturday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 29, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 23,513 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total cases to 2,49,4385.

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• Last three days, the TPR average stayed below 20% in the state. However, it is 20.21% in Thiruvananthapuram district and 23.86% in Palakkad.

• In Malappauram, TPR dropped significantly. Hence, the triple-down in Malappuram will be withdrawn. However, lockdown restrictions will continue to be in place.

• The infection rate is coming down in the state. However we are not in a position to rollback the lockdown yet.

(to be updated)

