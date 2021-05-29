Four, including 5-year-old, killed in car-lorry collision in Alappuzha

Haripad, Alappuzha: Four, including a five-year-old, were killed and two others injured after a car and lorry collided near Haripad in the wee hours of Saturday.



The incident took place on the national highway at Nangiarkulangara in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

The deceased have been identified as Aisha Fathima (25), Riyas (27), Bilal (5) and Unnikuttan (20) hailing from Kottarakkara.

Ajmi (23) and Anshad (27) are the two injured. They have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Vandanam.

The car was completely destroyed on impact with the sand-laden lorry.

Firefighters and police personnel who rushed to the scene had to smash the car windows to rescue the passengers.