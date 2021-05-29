Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Four, including 5-year-old, killed in car-lorry collision in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 29, 2021 09:34 AM IST
kayamkulam-accident

Haripad, Alappuzha: Four, including a five-year-old, were killed and two others injured after a car and lorry collided near Haripad in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident took place on the national highway at Nangiarkulangara in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

The deceased have been identified as Aisha Fathima (25), Riyas (27), Bilal (5) and Unnikuttan (20) hailing from Kottarakkara.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ajmi (23) and Anshad (27) are the two injured. They have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Vandanam.

The car was completely destroyed on impact with the sand-laden lorry.

Firefighters and police personnel who rushed to the scene had to smash the car windows to rescue the passengers.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.