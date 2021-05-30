BJP activist stabbed in Kerala as party men clash over hawala case

A BJP activist Thrissur district suffered stab injuries on Sunday when two groups of party activists clashed over the recent hawala money case which has put the saffron front in an an embarrassing situation in Kerala.

The incident took place at Vadanappally, police said.

Kiran (27) was stabbed by another person said to have a criminal background, on the premises of Thrithalloor Primary Health Centre. Kiran had gone there for Covid vaccination.

The two groups clashed over a Facebook post in connection with the case allegedly involving some party leaders, police said.

The injured man was rushed to a government hospital and his condition was stable. Police said no one was arrested in this regard.

A special investigation team led by Thrissur Range DIG A Akbar on Saturday interrogated BJP state office secretary G Gireesh in connection with the highway robbery of hawala money at Kodakara in Thrissur ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls.

According to the police, the robbery had occurred on April 3.

The investigators had already questioned BJP Thrissur district general secretary K R Hari and Ayyanthole Area Secretary G Kashinadhan in connection with the highway robbery of the hawala money.

As per the complaint filed by one Shamjeer Samsudheen on April 7, an unknown gang had stopped the car he had driven on the Kodakara flyover and robbed him of as much as Rs 25 lakh kept in the vehicle when he was on his way to Kochi from Kozhikode.

The driver had told police that Dharmarajan, a reported RSS activist in Kozhikode, had handed over him the money. As per the latter's statement, he had received the cash from Sunil Naik, former state treasurer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP.

Though the complaint had said that only Rs 25 lakh was stolen, the investigators later found that actual amount could be about Rs 3.5 crore, and it was a hawala transaction, police sources said.

Though the accused had told police that the money was meant for real estate business, the ruling CPI(M) had alleged that it was part of black money brought for the election campaign of a national party and sought a detailed probe into the incident.

However, BJP State president K Surendran has said his party had no connection with the incident.