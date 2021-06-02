Centre's vaccination policy encourages black marketing: Kerala govt tells HC

Kochi: The Kerala government on Wednesday claimed in the high court here that the Centre's vaccination policy was 'encouraging' black marketing.

In its submission before the bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Kauser Edappagath, hearing a case relating to COVID vaccine shortage in the state, the government attorney questioned the decision to fix different rates for procuring vaccines for both the central and state governments.

He said the rates must be fixed based on the cost of production.

Accusing the private vaccine makers of charging exorbitant prices for vaccines, the state government said the companies cannot be allowed to play in between the pandemic.

It sought to know how private parties can be allowed to indulge in black marketing.

"The central government is encouraging black marketing.. why are different rates being fixed?" the government asked.

The state also informed the court that it cannot purchase vaccines from companies at the same price shots are being purchased by the private hospitals. The monopoly of vaccination should not be given to the private hospitals, it said.

Recording the submissions, the court adjourned the matter for next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Centre provide COVID-19 vaccines free of cost to all states.

Minister for Health, Women and Child Welfare, Veena George, moved the resolution in the House as the state reels under acute vaccine shortage.

The resolution also requested the central government for timely distribution of the vaccines.

"In order to fight COVID-19, we need to provide free universal vaccination which will ensure that all sections of the society are protected from the virus," the minister said.

She noted that the first wave of COVID-19 had weakened the economy and now the country was facing the second wave.

"If we could take necessary steps for speeding up the vaccination, it would help the economy also," she said and urged everyone to join hands to combat the pandemic and ensure universal vaccination.

Setting aside their political differences, the members of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-headed United Democratic Front unanimously backed the resolution after suggesting minor changes.

(With PTI inputs)