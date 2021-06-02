Kerala govt considering release of over 100 prisoners

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is considering the release of over 100 prisoners.

A three-member committee has recommended to release prisoners over the age of 70, who have served 25 years in jail. Along with this, the 41 prisoners, who were recommended by the jail advisory committee during the fag end of the last government’s tenure, will also be released. After the cabinet makes the recommendation, the Governor issues the order.

Both the chief minister and the government are of the view that elderly prisoners, who are ill, should be released. With the Covid pandemic, they are in miserable conditions. The jail department then compiled the list.

The first list had 242 prisoners, that included the names of those rejected by the jail advisory committee. This was later cut short to 169. The committee of Home Secretary, Law Secretary and Jail DGP examined again, and the list was further shortened to include only 60 prisoners.

SC directive

The Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission had also directed to release those who had served 14 years of life imprisonment. As per this, the jail advisory committees of Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram central jails, Cheemeni open prison and Thiruvananthapuram women's prison prepared the list of those to be released. A 65-year-old woman has also been included.