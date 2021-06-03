18,853 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala after 1.2L tests; TPR at 15.22%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's daily COVID-19 numbers remained below 20K for the fifth day in a row on Thursday, with 18,853 new infections being reported after testing 1,23,885.

With this, the Test Positivity Rate reached 15.22 per cent in the state.

The death toll rose by 153 to reach 9,375 on Thursday. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of Thursday's cases, 17,521 had contracted the virus through contact while 110 had come from outside the State. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 1,143 is yet to be traced. There are 79 health workers among the new cases.

The State recorded 25,84,853 COVID-19 cases so far. Among them, there are 1,84,292 active cases.

With getting cured from the disease on Thursday, the total number of recoveries rose to 23,90,779.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 2,448 (contact cases - 2,390)

Kollam - 2,272 (2,260)

Palakkad - 2,201 (1,393)

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,150 (2,022)

Ernakulam - 2,041 (1,979)

Thrissur - 1,766 (1,747)

Alappuzha - 1,337 (1,318)

Kozhikode - 1,198 (1,175)

Kannur - 856 (757)

Kottayam - 707 (669)

Pathanamthitta - 585 (568)

Kasaragod - 560 (547)

Idukki - 498 (483)

Wayanad - 234 (213)

Recoveries:

Ernakulam - 4,973

Malappuram - 4,143

Palakkad - 2,758

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,621

Alappuzha - 2,194

Kozhikode - 1,878

Kannur - 1,654

Thrissur - 1,634

Kollam - 1,413

Pathanamthitta - 825

Kottayam - 709

Idukki - 735

Kasaragod - 545

Wayanad - 487

Testing and Quarantine

Till Thursday, 2,01,78,932 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 7,20,028 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 6,83,851 are under home or institutional quarantine while 36,177 are at hospitals across the state. A total of 2,907 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

Six regions have been removed from the list of hotspots taking the total number to 871.