Civil police officer, attacked by youth, in critical condition

Kochi/Marayoor: Civil police officer Ajeesh Paul, who was attacked by a youth for being questioned on not wearing a mask, continues to be in a critical condition, according to the hospital authorities.

After undergoing emergency surgery, Ajeesh is under the observation of doctors.

While cops were carrying out checks on people travelling without masks in Idukki, Marayoor native Sulaiman hit the police officers with a stone. Ajeesh suffered serious injuries to his head in the attack. Inspector G S Ratheesh, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Rural SP K Karthik, Idukki SP Karuppasamy and state office-bearers of the police associations visited the injured police officers, who have been admitted to the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva.

The police welfare bureau has sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for Ajeesh Paul and Rs 50,000 for Ratheesh as an emergency medical aid.

Fingerprint experts carried out checks at the crime spot. Sulaiman has been remanded in the Peermade sub-jail.