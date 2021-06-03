Day after poll-deal row, Surendran charges at media

Lashing out at the media for publishing reports without “conscience and scant humane considerations”, BJP State president K Surendran, on Thursday, accused media houses of accepting money out-of-the-way from the government.

He was responding to reports on the Rs 3.5 crore Kodakara hawala cash loot and an alleged pre-poll cash deal with C K Janu of the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP). Both the incidents have put BJP on the defensive.

Terming the news reports violation of media ethics, Surendran said the media has been creating a smokescreen. He said the money recovered by police probing the Kodakara robbery case did not belong to the BJP.

Investigators have so far recovered Rs 1 crore, despite the complainant saying Rs 25 lakh had been robbed from a car ferrying the cash after faking an accident at Kodakara early on April 3. It was reported that the money, allegedly brought in through hawala route, was to fund BJP’s Assembly election campaign.

Surendran termed it “good” the continuous media reports on BJP. “But those giving the news should remember that the country has certain laws”, he warned, adding that the reports should be based on facts.

The BJP leader said it was natural to have telephonic conversations on various topics with several people during the elections. “I am not the one to deny the (contents of the) audio. I haven’t denied Praseetha calling me”, he said.

JRP treasurer Praseetha Azhikode, on Wednesday, alleged that C K Janu had demanded Rs 10 crore for contesting the polls as an NDA candidate. She also released an audio clip of a claimed telephonic conversation in which she was heard raising the demand with Surendran.

Praseetha said the BJP had given Janu Rs 10 lakh considering her financial situation. Janu denied the allegations.

Referring to the black money case, Surendran said Dharmajan has been a BJP worker, and demanded action against him if he had done anything illegal. “The robbery is mysterious,” the BJP leader said.

Car driver Shamjeer had earlier told the police that he was ferrying Rs 25 lakh meant for Dharmarajan, when he was robbed.