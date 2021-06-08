15,567 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.09L tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 15,567 new COVID cases and 20,019 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,43,254.

So far, 25,04,011 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 14,695 contracted the virus through contact while 85 came from outside the state and 75 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,09,979 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,06,88,146 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 14.15. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier informed that lockdown relaxations can only be considered once TPR falls below 10.

Kerala is observing state-wide lockdown until June 16.

Malappuram, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 2121, 1868 and 1760 respectively.

A total of 124 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 10,281.

There are currently 6,12,155 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 5,79,163 are under home or institutional quarantine while 32,992 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 2,121 (contact cases - 2,070)

Ernakulam - 1,868 (1,830)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,760 (1,681)

Kollam - 1,718 (1,710)

Palakkad - 1,284 (798)

Kozhikode - 1,234 (1,212)

Thrissur - 1,213 (1,201)

Alappuzha - 1,197 (1,192)

Kannur - 692 (616)

Kottayam - 644 (609)

Pathanamthitta - 560 (546)

Idukki - 550 (538)

Kasaragod - 454 (445)

Wayanad - 272 (247)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Malappuram - 4,831

Kasaragod - 1,843

Kozhikode - 1,714

Palakkad - 1,655

Alappuzha - 1,521

Kollam - 1,473

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,273

Ernakulam - 1,213

Thrissur - 1,128

Kottayam - 846

Kannur - 790

Pathanamthitta - 771

Idukki - 664

Wayanad - 297