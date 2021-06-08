Kerala decides to make licence mandatory for tattoo studios

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has decided to make licences mandatory for tattoo studios and tattoo artists in the state.

The decision was taken after complaints over health issues were raised. A four-member committee, headed by the local self-government secretary, has been formed to issue licences. Medical officer, health supervisor, district chemical analytical lab official and state pollution control board officer are the committee members.

The equipment and material used for tattooing will need to have the approval of the state drugs control department. Only disposable needles and tubes should be used. There is also a deadline to apply for the licences.

The artists, seeking licences, will have to submit certificates in proof of their qualification, training and experience before the committee. The health inspectors will have to carry out checks at these centres.

The use of same needles for tattooing at some centres and following unscientific methods have been causing health issues. The health department director had brought this to the attention of the government.