16,204 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, TPR at 14.09%; active cases drop to 1.3L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Wednesday recorded 16,204 COVID-19 cases and 20,237 recoveries, taking the number of active cases to 1,39,064. The new cases were recorded after testing 1,15,022.

The Test Positivity Rate is at 14.09 per cent.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 10,437 in the state after confirming 156 more cases on Wednesday. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Kerala has reported 26,74,166‬ COVID-19 cases so far. Of this, 25,24,248 recovered.

Of the new cases, 15,048 had contracted the virus through contact while 154 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 928 is yet to be traced.

Among the new cases, there are 74 health workeers.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 2,059 (contact cases - 1,972)

Kollam - 1,852 (1,841)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,783 (1,670)

Malappuram - 1,744 (1,685)

Palakkad - 1,696 (1,024)

Thrissur - 1,447 (1,433)

Alappuzha - 1,280 (1,276)

Kozhikode - 1,240 (1,215)

Kottayam - 645 (619)

Kannur - 619 (563)

Pathanamthitta - 545 (529)

Kasaragod - 533 (519)

Idukki - 451 (425)

Wayanad - 310 (277)

Recoveries:

Malappuram - 4,590

Ernakulam - 2,538

Kollam - 2,505

Palakkad - 1,766

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,503

Kozhikode - 1,318

Alappuzha - 1,305

Thrissur - 1,212

Kottayam - 830

Kannur - 829

Pathanamthitta - 634

Idukki - 497

Kasaragod - 464

Wayanad - 246

Testing and Quarantine

Till Wednesday, 2,08,03,168 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 5,92,079 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,59,683 are under home or institutional quarantine while 32,396 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,527 people were admitted in hospitals on the day.

The state has 889 hotspots as of Wednesday.