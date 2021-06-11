Malayalam
Jewellery outlets, repair shops to open for a day, Friday relaxations kick in before weekend curbs

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 11, 2021 07:42 AM IST
The Ayikkara Harbour which was closed for over a month due to the lockdown started operations on Sunday. Photo: Harilal S S
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has eased the shutdown norms a day ahead of the State going under stringent triple lockdown-like restrictions on Saturday and Sunday.

The relaxations on Friday are in addition to those already in place. On Saturday and Sunday, however, the restrictions will be back with additions and strictly implemented. More police personnel would be deployed to ensure the implementation of the weekend norms.

Besides shops and establishments selling essential items, stationeries, jewelleries, footwear outlets, textiles, opticians, hearing aids, book stalls and repair shops (including mobile phones) would function from 7 am to 7 pm on Friday.

Service centres attached to vehicle showrooms could function from 7 am to 2 pm. Other functions, including sales, have been prohibited.

Weekend norms

• KSRTC will not operate long-distance schedules

•Shops and establishments selling food items, provisions, vegetables and fruits, dairy products, and fish and meat stalls can function between 7 am and 7 pm. Toddy shops, too, could conduct business during these hours

• Restaurants and bakeries can function from 7 am to 7 pm. However, only home delivery is allowed from restaurants

•Those in the construction sector can function adhering to COVID-19 protocol. They should also inform the nearest police station in advance  

