Congress does away with ‘one person, one post’ formula in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala has done away with the 'one person, one post' formula, paving way for changes in the organisation. With this, MPs and MLAs can be considered for party posts during the reshuffle.

Currently, all four appointed to the posts of president and working president by the AICC are elected representatives. K Sudhakaran and Kodikunnil Suresh are MPs, while T Siddique and P T Thomas are MLAs.

With the party high command deciding against following the 'one person, one post' formula in the case of the leadership, it is not practical to make it applicable for other office-bearers.

The concept of 'one person, one post' was formulated in Kerala for the elected representatives to focus on their duties and for others to get representation in the party. Though there were a few who held both parliamentary and party posts, this was followed in general.

But the AICC has now deployed four elected representatives to lead the party.

A recommendation has also been mooted to give zonal-wise charge for working presidents. Though the same recommendation was made previously, the then KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had rejected this. Thus, the working presidents in effect did not have any particular responsibilities. But current KPCC chief K Sudhakaran regrets that no discussion was held before deciding the working presidents, who would be assisting him.

The leadership is considering the suggestion of having a maximum of 20-25 KPCC-DCC office bearers. Some also suggested that this number should be further shortened, if possible. There are currently 56 people in the posts of general secretaries and vice-presidents, and 96 secretaries. Some DCC have more than 100 office-bearers. As there is strong sentiment against such jumbo committees, the number is certain to be reduced.

The first challenge before the leadership would be to deal with those who would lose out on their positions.

Sudhakaran is determined to bring back the value that Congress office-bearers had in the society. Instead of block committees, constituency-level committees would be set up. His idea is to convene grassroots meetings and to entrust dedicated workers with office positions. There is strong support for the view that organisational structure in the lower rungs can be strengthened only if the ‘status quo’ of 'each group for each committee' is ended. The new president has also welcomed organisational election.