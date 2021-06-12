With 13,832 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, Kerala's TPR drops to 12.72%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,832 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday after testing 1,08,734 samples.

With this, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) dropped to 12.72 per cent in the state. It was 13.29% on Friday.

With 171 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, the total toll rose to 10,975 on Saturday. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

With 18,172 more recovering from the infection on Saturday, the number of active cases in the state came down to 1,29,488.

Kerala has recorded 27,16,655 COVID-19 cases so far. Of this, 25,75,769 recovered.

Of Saturday's cases, 12,986 had contracted the virus through contact while 82 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 700 is yet to be traced. There are 64 health workers also among the new cases.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,234 (contact cases - 2,103)

Kollam - 1,592 (1585)

Ernakulam - 1,539 (1,483)

Malappuram - 1,444 (1,380)

Palakkad - 1,365 (935)

Thrissur - 1,319 (1,305)

Kozhikode - 927 (901)

Alappuzha - 916 (909)

Kottayam - 560 (538)

Kasaragod - 475 (473)

Kannur - 442 (397)

Pathanamthitta - 441 (427)

Idukki - 312 (297)

Wayanad - 266 (253)

Recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram – 2,167

Kollam – 1,666

Pathanamthitta - 688

Alappuzha – 1,468

Kottayam - 259

Idukki - 314

Ernakulam - 2,718

Thrissur - 1,263

Palakkad - 2,054

Malappuram - 2,921

Kozhikode - 1,348

Wayanad - 285

Kannur - 652

Kasaragod - 369

Testing and Quarantine

Till Saturday, 2,11,26,248 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 5,45,000 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,13,897 are under home or institutional quarantine while 31,103 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,132 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

The state has 880 hotspots as of Saturday.