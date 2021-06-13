11,584 new COVID-19 cases, 12.24% TPR in Kerala; death toll breaches 11K

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite a fall in the Test Positivity Rate (TPR), Kerala has little to relax as its COVID-19 death toll continues to mount with over 200 deaths being confirmed due to the disease on Sunday.

Kerala reported 11,584 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday after testing 94,677 samples, taking the TPR to 12.24 per cent.

The state also confirmed 206 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 11,181. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The state currently has 1,23,003 active cases.

Kerala has reported 27,28,239 COVID-19 cases so far. Of this, 25,93,625 recovered.

Of Sunday's cases, 10,793 had contracted the virus through contact while 83 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 642 is yet to be traced. There are 66 health workers also among the new cases.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,775 (contact cases - 1,640)

Thrissur - 1,373 (1,357)

Kollam - 1,312 (1,303)

Ernakulam - 1,088 (1,051)

Palakkad - 1,027 (646)

Malappuram - 1,006 (952)

Kozhikode - 892 (880)

Alappuzha - 660 (657)

Kannur - 633 (562)

Kottayam - 622 (592)

Kasaragod - 419 (412)

Idukki - 407 (395)

Pathanamthitta - 223 (215)

Wayanad - 147 (131)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,315

Kollam - 1,878

Pathanamthitta - 619

Alappuzha - 1,123

Kottayam - 846

Idukki - 500

Ernakulam - 2,332

Thrissur - 1,227

Palakkad - 1,744

Malappuram - 2,226

Kozhikode - 1,509

Wayanad - 307

Kannur - 678

Kasaragod - 552

Testing and Quarantine

Till Sunday, 2,12,20,925 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 5,38,215 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,07,540 are under home or institutional quarantine while 30,675 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,309 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

Two regions have been designated as hotspots traking the total number to 882.