Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala today, orange alert in 4 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 14, 2021 03:39 PM IST Updated: June 14, 2021 03:50 PM IST
A man holds an umbrella as he rows a boat during rain after South West monsoon made landfall in Kerala. PTI
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

An orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts of Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued in all other districts.

Areas susceptible to waterlogging have been advised to exercise caution.

Fishermen are advised to stay away from the sea till Thursday.

Southwest Monsoon has so far advanced into entire Peninsular, east-central, and east and northeastern India and some parts of northwest India in association with active monsoon circulations and formation of a low-pressure area without any hiatus. However due to approaching of mid-latitude westerlies winds further progress of monsoon over remaining parts of northwest India is likely to be slow, the IMD said in a press release on Monday.

