Nenmara: The Kerala State Women's Commission on Tuesday reached Nenmara of Palakkad district to record the statement of the woman who hid in her lover's room for ten years.

Sajitha, who went missing from her house as a teenager, has since been living in a single room at her lover Rahman's residence without the knowledge of their family members.

The women's commission registered a suo moto case in the incident.

Sajitha requested the commission to help them live a peaceful life. Her statement was recorded during the evidence collection by Women's Commission Head MC Josephine and others.

"I stayed in the room at Rahman's place for the past 10 years, I have no complaints," Sajitha said.

A decade in hiding

Rahman, who met the media on Thursday to allay all doubts, said he had to hide his lover inside his room because he feared his family.

Sajitha fled her parent's house located near Ayiroor under Nemmara police station limit in February 2010.

According to the police, the woman was looked after by the man during her 10-year-long stay in a room at his house in Karakkattuparamb.

The matter came to light following the investigation into the disappearance of her lover from his home three months ago, the police said.

Both the woman and the man were traced to a rented house in Vithanassery, a small village near Nemmara last week, and produced before a court. The woman was allowed to go with her lover after she informed the court they decided to live together.