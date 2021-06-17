Kerala unlocks: Public transport & offices to resume operations

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has started easing the Covid-necessitated lockdown restrictions in a cautious and graded manner from Thursday.

The State has set the unlock guidelines after classifying local bodies into four based on the test positivity rates. Separate lockdown norms have been imposed on the local bodies based on the classification, and the curbs would be reviewed weekly on Wednesdays.

The unlocking process commenced from Wednesday midnight. The two-day weekend total lockdown, however, would continue in the State, where civic life had been under strict curbs for almost one-and-a-half months since May 8.

Local bodies with a TPR (Test Positivity Rate) of 30 per cent and above have been placed under triple lockdown and their number has shrunk to 12.

Six local bodies in Thiruvananthapuram, three in Palakkad, and one each in Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod, were currently under triple lockdown. Areas under triple lockdown would have only one entrance and exit.

The restrictions have been eased based on the following guidelines. However, if respective district collectors have ordered specific curbs, they would be in force.

Shops and establishments: Those selling essential items, food, ration, groceries, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, poultry and cattle feed, and bakeries will be open from 7am to 7pm

Restaurants: No dining-in. Only parcel and home-delivery facilities are allowed. They can function from 7am to 7pm

Private functions: Not more than 20 people can attend weddings and funerals

Public offices: Central and State-government offices to resume functioning from Thursday. The State Secretariat and the Office of the Accountant General should function with 50% of their staff strength. The employees should report to work on a rotation basis. Central and State-government offices in areas with TPRs up to 20% can function with 25% of their employee strength

Services: Akshaya Kendras, banks and other financial institutions to function on alternate days, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Other sectors: Workers in industrial and farming sectors are allowed to travel for work. Places of worship will remain closed. Crowding and public events will not be allowed. Tourism and related activities, indoor events, too, have been prohibited

Exams: All national and State-level examinations, including sports trials, can resume

Transport: KSRTC and private buses can operate schedules by adhering to COVID-19 protocol. The number of passengers in taxi cabs and autorickshaws, besides driver, has been restricted to three and two, respectively. This is not applicable for families travelling together

KSRTC to resume ordinary schedules

The Kerala State Transport Corporation will resume its ordinary service from Thursday, besides increasing the long-distance schedules.

The buses will not stop at areas under lockdown or triple lockdown. More schedules will be operated on Mondays and Fridays, which normally see an increase in passengers.

The Corporation will operate only essential schedules on Saturdays and Sundays, when the State will be under complete lockdown. Long-distance schedules, however, will resume service by Sunday afternoon.

Boats from 7am to 7pm

The State Water Transport Department will operate 50% of its schedules from each station between 7am and 7pm, Transport Minister Antony Raju said.

Bars, Bevco outlets to open

The sale of liquor will resume in areas with a TPR of less than 20%. Alcohol could be purchased directly from bars and government-run outlets.

Only parcel service, however, will be available. Bars have been asked to sell alcoholic beverages for the price of Bevco between 11am and 7pm. Bevco outlets will function between 9am and 7pm. Toddy shops, too, will offer parcel service.

Clubs will not resume functioning now. Bevco outlets and bars will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, but toddy shops will function.

Though the government had considered selling liquor through the BevQ app, it was dropped considering practical difficulties and controversies that it had created earlier.

Affidavit must for travel

Police-issued pass is not required for travelling in areas with less than 20% of TPR. State police chief Loknath Behera said an affidavit is needed for travelling in such areas.

Access to and from areas (TRP above 30%) under triple lockdown will be allowed only in emergency situations, such as medical needs, weddings and funerals, exams, construction and industrial purposes. Police pass and other relevant documents are necessary to travel in such areas.

Those travelling from moderate spread zones (TPR between 20% and 30%) to lesser TPR areas should also apply for the pass.