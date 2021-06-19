People travelling abroad can obtain vaccination certificates with batch number: Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram: The batch number and date of manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccine will be mentioned in the vaccination certificate for people travelling abroad, Health Minister of Kerala Veena George has said. The government gave instructions to include these details after it noticed that some foreign countries were demanding such certificates.

The minister also said that update of the ‘eHealth’ portal to include batch number and date was under way and the new certificates would be available from Sunday.

Apply for fresh certificate

Meanwhile, people who were vaccinated earlier also can obtain fresh certificates carrying the details. Such persons should login to the state government’s portal and cancel their old certificate before applying for the new one.

Upload certificate

The government has also instructed vaccinated people who had received CoWIN certificates having the batch number and date to upload the certificate on the portal. In case they are unable to download their old certificate from the portal, they should approach their vaccination centre. From there, they should obtain their old certificate, note down the batch number and date and upload it on the portal. The new certificate will be issued after the applications are checked and it could be downloaded from the portal.

Quick service

Another new facility introduced in the portal is quick issue of the vaccination certificate for people travelling abroad. Soon after vaccination, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile phone of the person mentioning the number of the vaccination certificate. The certificate could then be downloaded from the portal.

Helpline numbers

More details are available from Disha’s helpline numbers 1056 and 104.