COVID-19: 11,647 cases in Kerala on Sunday, total tally crosses 28L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 11,647 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported in the state to 28,09,394.

As many as 12,459 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 26,90,958.

The active cases touched 1,05,936, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,07,474 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.84 per cent.

With 112 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 12,060.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has approached the Centre to put in place a moratorium on repayment of loans till December 31 in order to provide relief to individuals in the unorganised sector, MSMEs, agriculture and others adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Of the positive cases, 57 were health workers, while 54 had come from outside the state and 10,982 infected through contact. The source of infection of 554 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 1,600 (contact cases – 1,497)

Ernakulam – 1,461 (1,432)

Kollam - 1,219 (1,214)

Malappuram - 1,187 (1,140)

Thrissur - 1,113 (1,102)

Palakkad - 1,045 (703)

Kozhikode - 979 (971)

Alappuzha - 638 (624)

Kottayam - 600 (578)

Kannur - 486 (435)

Kasaragod - 476 (463)

Idukki - 430 (423)

Pathanamthitta - 234 (226)

Wayanad - 179 (174)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1877

Kollam 805

Pathanamthitta 517

Alappuzha 844

Kottayam 215

Idukki 435

Ernakulam 1186

Thrissur 1251

Palakkad 972

Malappuram 1520

Kozhikode 1240

Wayanad 272

Kannur 892

Kasaragod 433

A total of 4,48,037 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,21,131 are under home or institutional quarantine and 26,906 are in hospitals.

2,297 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 2,19,61,374 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.