Heavy rains likely in northern Kerala today, yellow alert in 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: A yellow alert has been issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram on Monday as these districts are likely to receive heavy rain. The intensity of the rainfall is likely to reduce from Tuesday.

Fishermen should not venture out into the sea on Monday as strong winds are likely.

Since there is a possibility of sea incursion, those living in vulnerable areas have been advised to move to relief camps.

Water level up in Idukki dam

Thodupuzha: The water level in Idukki dam increased by 8.56mt in a week after continuous rainfall.

The water level rose by 0.54ft on Sunday and stood at 2350.82ft, which is 47 per cent of the total storage capacity. Last year on the same day, water level in the reservoir was at 2331.14ft, i.e. 31 per cent.

With the water level rising, the power generation has also been increased at the Moolamattom power plant. Currently, the average power generation is at 6.818 million units daily.