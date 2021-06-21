Woman found hanging at husband's house at Sooranadu; kin allege dowry murder

Kollam: A young woman who was married just a year ago was found hanging at her husband's house at Sooranadu here early on Monday.

S V Vismaya, 24, likely took the extreme step owing to harassment by her in-laws over dowry. She was found hanging inside the washroom of the Chandravilasam house located at Poruvazhi area in Sooranadu.

Her relatives termed it as a dowry murder. They have released images indicating that she was beaten up badly. Messages pointing to domestic violence were also released as soon as the tragic news came.

Vismaya had sent the messages and images via WhatsApp to a relative on Sunday. She had disclosed that she was subjected to severe blows at her husband's house.

The images show injuries on face and arms.

Vismaya had married Sooranadu resident Kiran on May 31, 2020. Her parent's house is at Kaithode locality at Nilamel in Kollam district.

Kiran is an employee of the Motor Vehicles Department of the Kerala government.

Sooranadu police is investigating the case.

A case has been registered. The Kollam (Rural) SP has been asked to submit a report, said Shahida Kamal, a member of the Kerala Women's Commission.