Did Kerala underreport Covid fatalities? US report claims 25,000 deaths so far

Thiruvananthapuram: Over 25,000 people could have died of Covid in Kerala so far, according to a report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in the US.

Though the mortality rate has begun to decline in the State, the total death toll is likely to cross 30,000 by October. The report warns that the toll could exceed 40,000, if stringent preventive measures are not taken.

During the peak of the second wave in Kerala in the last week of May, there could have been over 400 deaths daily. However, only half of this has been officially confirmed.

Currently, the daily death toll has dropped below 200 and is likely to fall below 50 in August. The daily Covid rate in Kerala is also likely to start declining by August, according to the projection report.

With 94 Covid deaths being reported on Monday, the total fatalities Kerala since the outbreak of the pandenic in January 2020 has risen to 12,154 as per official data.

The IHME has prepared the projection report of all states in India.

Latest official figures

Kerala recorded 7,499 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total cases in the state to 28,16,893. As many as 13,596 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries so far to 27,04,554.

The active cases came down to 99,693, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The active cases came below 1 lakh after nearly two months.