Further easing of Covid curbs likely in Kerala as TPR falls below 10%

Thiruvananthapuram: In a much-desired relief for public, more lockdown relaxations are likely to be announced on Tuesday as the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of the Covid pandemic has been on the decline in the state.

After evaluating the TPR figures from all districts and the local bodies, a review meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been preponed to Tuesday.

None of the 14 districts in Kerala reported more than 1,000 fresh Covid cases on Monday. The TPR in the state dropped below 10 per cent after 72 days. After the start of the second wave of the pandemic, the TPR had touched 10 per cent on April 10.

A decision is also likely to be taken about the opening of places of worship.

Meanwhile, banks and financial institutions will not be functioning on Tuesday as announced earlier.