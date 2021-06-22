Pinarayi-Sudhakaran public spat: CPM declares ceasefire

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM is not likely to further continue the public spat with KPCC president K Sudhakaran.

“Sudhakaran crossed the limits of acceptable behavior, and the party gave him a reply. The chapter has been closed with the reply,” LDF convener and CPM acting State secretary A Vijayaraghavan said.

The CPM’s stand has been to respond to issues, not to provide daily replies, the convener said. On the demand for re-probe into the murders of Nalppady Vasu and Savoury Nanu, Vijayaraghavan said the government would examine such legal matters.

Vasu’s brother and Nanu’s wife demanded further investigations into their killings, after Sudhakaran had recalled the incidents at a news conference in Kochi.

“They started the issue, and they called it off,” was Sudhakaran’s response to Vijayaraghavan. “I have nothing more to say,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CPM felt Sudhakaran had benefited from the public spat. There was also a view that the war of words between Sudhakaran and Pinarayi over college campus fights of 1960s was inappropriate during the COVID-19 pandemic, besides unbecoming of the positions both the men hold.

The chief minister has not met the media after Sudhakaran’s reply.