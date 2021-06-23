12,787 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, TPR at 10.29%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 12,787 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 1,24,326 samples as the Test Positivity Rate further lowers to 10.29 per cent in the state.

With 13,683 more recovering from the infection, the number of active cases in the state dropped to 99,390.

The state also confirmed 150 more deaths due to the disease taking the toll to 12,445. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Kerala has recorded 28,42,247 COVID-19 cases so far. Of this, 27,29,967 recovered.

Of Wednesday's cases, 11,992 had contracted the virus through contact while 55 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 675 is yet to be traced. There are 65 health workers also among the new cases.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1,706 (contact cases - 1,664)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,501 (1,423)

Malappuram - 1,321 (1,267)

Palakkad - 1,315 (871)

Kollam - 1,230 (1,222)

Thrissur - 1,210 (1,203)

Kozhikode - 893 (876)

Alappuzha - 815 (804)

Kannur - 607 (543)

Kasaragod - 590 (577)

Kottayam - 547 (524)

Pathanamthitta - 427 (412)

Idukki - 314 (307)

Wayanad - 311 (299)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,623

Kollam - 2,168

Pathanamthitta - 339

Alappuzha - 814

Kottayam - 626

Idukki - 372

Ernakulam - 1,984

Thrissur - 1,303

Palakkad - 1,280

Malappuram - 1,092

Kozhikode - 941

Wayanad - 335

Kannur - 521

Kasaragod - 285

Testing and quarantine

Till Wednesday, 2,22,81,273 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 4,12,116 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,85,742 are under home or institutional quarantine while 26,374 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,492 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

There are 178 local bodies in the state where the TPR is between 8% and 20%, 208 regions under 20-30% TPR category, 16 regions where TPR is above 30%.

