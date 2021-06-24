Kerala records 12,078 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday; TPR at 10.37%

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Test Positivity Rate showing a slight rise, Kerala reported 12,078 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after testing 1,16,507 samples.

The TPR is at 10.37 per cent in the state as opposed to Wednesday's 10.29%.

The state also confirmed 136 more deaths due to Covid, taking the toll to 12,581. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

On Thursday, 11,469 recovered from the infection. With this, the state currently has 99,859 active cases.

Kerala recorded 28,54,325 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 27,41,436 recovered.

Of the new cases, 11,250 had contracted the virus through contact while 94 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 657 is yet to be traced.

There are 77 heath workers among Thursday's cases.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1,461 (1,419 contact cases)

Kollam - 1,325 (1,319)

Malappuram - 1,287 (1,245)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,248 (1,169)

Kozhikode - 1,061 (1,034)

Thrissur - 1,025 (1,018)

Palakkad - 990 (521)

Alappuzha - 766 (756)

Kannur - 696 (636)

Kottayam - 594 (570)

Pathanamthitta - 525 (517)

Kasaragod - 439 (422)

Wayanad - 352 (332)

Idukki - 309 (292)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,718

Kollam - 470

Pathanamthitta - 245

Alappuzha - 820

Kottayam - 655

Idukki - 472

Ernakulam - 2,006

Thrissur - 1,185

Palakkad - 1,011

Malappuram - 904

Kozhikode - 888

Wayanad - 245

Kannur - 433

Kasaragod - 417

Testing and quarantine

Till Thursday, 2,23,97,780 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 4,06,706 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,80,559 are under home or institutional quarantine while 26,147 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,445 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

There are 313 local bodies in the state where the TPR is lower than 8%. In 545 regions, TPR is between 8% and 16%, 152 regions under 16-240% TPR category, 24 regions where TPR is above 24%.