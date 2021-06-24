Over 1 crore receive first dose of Covid vaccine in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of people, who have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, has crossed 1 crore in the state. So far, 1.006 core people have been administered the first dose, i.e., 29 per cent of the state's population. The second dose was given to 26.89 lakh people.

Ernakulam that administered 12.33 lakh doses is ahead. Thiruvananthapuram is at the second spot with 11.95 lakh doses. The number of vaccinations administered by Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts has crossed 10 lakh.

The daily distribution of vaccines in the state has been increased to over 2 lakh doses. About 2.62 lakh were given on June 21 and 2.3 lakh on June 22. The number of camps was increased after 10 lakh doses were received. Health Minister Veena George has said that more vaccines would be distributed depending on the availability.

A total of 51,99,069 women and 48,68,860 men received the vaccine. So far, 1,16,41,451 doses of Covishield and 11,17,931 doses of Covaxin have been administered.

A total of 22,68,228 people in the age group of 18 - 44; 37,94,936 in the 45–60 age group and 39,93,967 above the age of 60 have been inoculated.

Efficient nurses of Kerala



Kerala received 1,24,01,800 doses of vaccine, including the Centre's allocation and direct procurement. However, through the efforts of the efficient nurses at the government and private hospitals, a total of 1,27,59,404 lakh vaccine doses were given, i.e., 3,57,604 excess doses.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier directed the other states to follow the example set by Kerala as it had efficiently utilised the extra dose available as a wastage factor in each vial.