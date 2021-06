Thiruvalla: A woman and her grandson died as an auto taxi hit a car at Manjadi near Thiruvalla in the wee hours of Thursday.

The dead are Ponnamma (55) and her seven-year-old grandson Kritharth. They belonged to Chittedathuparambil House at Manganam on the outskirts of Kottayam town.

Five others, including two children, were also injured.

(Details awaited.)