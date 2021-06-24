Lakshadweep sedition case: Police questions filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana for 7 hours

Kochi: Filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana, booked for sedition in Lakshadweep, was questioned by the police for seven hours on Wednesday.

The interrogation which began at 10:40 am at Kavaratti police station continued until 6:45 pm.

The police have also collected details on her phone and bank transactions made.

But the interrogation is far from over. Ayesha has been asked to come for more rounds of questioning on Thursday.

The police will make a decision on the next steps after this - including arrest.

The allegation is that the filmmaker, while participating in a debate telecast by a Malayalam news channel on June 7, had said the Centre used a biological weapon against the people of Lakshadweep.

The complaint was filed by a BJP leader on the islands.

In a relief to Sulthana, the Kerala High Court had on Thursday granted her interim anticipatory bail for a week, while reserving orders on her advance bail plea.

It had directed her to comply with the notice issued by the Kavaratti police to appear before them for interrogation in connection with the sedition case.

Ayesha's lawyer also maintained that the recent allegation that she violated the terms of quarantine is unfounded.