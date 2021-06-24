Vismaya’s death: Police to probe role of Kiran’s kin

Kollam: The police would investigate the involvement of the relatives of S Kiran Kumar in the suspicious death of his wife Vismaya S Nair, said Inspector General (IG) of Police (South Zone) Harshita Attaluri. Vismaya, a BAMS student, was reportedly found dead at Kiran’s house early on June 21. Kiran is an assistant motor vehicles inspector now under suspension.

After visiting the houses of Kiran and Vismaya on Wednesday, the IG also said that a re-investigation would be carried out into an incident that took place on January 5. On that day, Kiran had reportedly reached Vismaya’s house in an inebriated condition and thrashed Vismaya and her brother Vijith in front of their parents.

The police team led by the IG reached Kiran’s house ‘Chandravilasam’ at Sasthamnada, Poruvazhy, around 1 pm on Wednesday and inspected the ventilation in the bedroom where Vismaya reportedly hanged herself. Statements of Kiran’s parents Sadasivan Pillai and Chandramathy Amma were also taken. They told the police that Vismaya had hanged herself and though they rushed her to hospital, she could not be saved. The parents also claimed that even though there was a dispute over the car given to Kiran as part of the dowry, Vismaya was not harassed over the matter. The police were also told that Vismaya and Kiran had a warm relationship.

Earlier, around 10 am, Attaluri and her team had arrived at Vismaya’s house at Kaithode in Nilamel and took statements from her parents Thrivikraman Pillai and Sajitha as well as brother Vijith.

“The real cause of Vismaya’s death will be known only after the autopsy report is received,” the IG told reporters.

Complaints pour in on Kerala Police helpline for dowry, domestic violence

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala Police helpline launched in the wake of a series of alleged dowry harassment incidents that forced a few young housewives to kill themselves in the last few days has received an overwhelming response on the first day itself.



As many as 221 complaints were filed till 7 pm on Wednesday, the day the facility came into effect. R Nishanthini, the District Police Chief of Pathanamthitta who is the state nodal officer of Aparajitha, alone received 117 complaints on her mobile number.

Among the complaints were 76 e-mails related to domestic harassment and dowry. Another 28 women contacted the helpline’s mobile number.

The helpline, christened ‘Aparajitha’, was launched by the police for filing complaints related to dowry and domestic violence.

You may avail Aparajitha services by dialling the following numbers or sending an email.

Phone: 94979 96992.

State nodal officer’s mobile number: 94979 99955.

E-mail: aparajitha.pol@kerala.gov.in