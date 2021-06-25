COVID-19: 11,546 new cases in Kerala on Friday, active cases cross 1L again

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 11,546 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total cases in the state to 28,65,871.

As many as 11,056 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 27,52,492.

The active cases, which had stayed below the 1-lakh mark for the past two days, again rose back to 1,00,230.

In the last 24 hours, 1,08,867 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.6 per cent.

With 118 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 12,699.

Of the positive cases, 81 were health workers, while 70 had come from outside the state and 10,771 infected through contact. The source of infection of 624 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 1374 (contact cases - 1331)

Thiruvananthapuram 1291 (1192)

Kollam 1200 (1187)

Thrissur 1134 (1124)

Ernakulam 1112 (1088)

Palakkad 1061 (654)

Kozhikode 1004 (995)

Kasaragod 729 (705)

Alappuzha 660 (644)

Kannur 619 (549)

Kottayam 488 (464)

Pathanamthitta 432 (422)

Idukki 239 (227)

Wayanad 203 (189)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1392

Kollam 1819

Pathanamthitta 386

Alappuzha 778

Kottayam 463

Idukki 273

Ernakulam 1504

Thrissur 1133

Palakkad 1060

Malappuram 862

Kozhikode 475

Wayanad 94

Kannur 436

Kasaragod 381

Testing and quarantine

A total of 3,92,633 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,66,650 are under home or institutional quarantine and 25,983 are in hospitals.

2,388 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

So far, 2,25,06,647 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.