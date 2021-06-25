Kerala doctors boycott OP services seeking arrest of cop who assaulted surgeon on duty

Doctors in government sector in Kerala staged a protest on Friday by boycotting outpatient services for an hour. The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) boycotted outpatient duties protesting against the failure to arrest a police official who had allegedly assaulted a doctor on Covid duty after a patient died.

The protest did not disrupt casualty, urgent and necessary surgeries, labour room, IP treatment and COVID-19 treatment.

The doctors, holding placards, raised slogans against the alleged indifference of authorities in arresting Abhilash, the police official who had assaulted Dr Rahul Mathew over 40 days ago at Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district after the official's mother, a Covid patient, died. Dr Mathew was assaulted by Abhilash on May 14 a little while after the latter's mother was brought dead to the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Such incidents of attack on doctors and other medical professionals for no fault of theirs would hurt the mental strength of the Covid warriors, a protesting doctor said.

Meanwhile, the police officer, reportedly absconding, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.

The case will be investigated by the Crime Branch.

Dr Mathew, a surgeon at the District Hospital in Mavelikkara, on Thursday announced quitting the job, disappointed over the delay on the part of the state police in arresting the cop who assaulted him while on duty.

Dr Mathew on Thursday announced he was leaving the government service.

The doctor took to social media to express his disappointment at the police inaction, 40 days after the incident. “I've suffered this injustice despite being a Left supporter,” the doctor added.

The Mavelikkara police have booked Abhilash under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 43 of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention Of Violence And Damage To Property) Act, 2012.

(With inputs from PTI)