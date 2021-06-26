Ramanattukara accident: Kannur native Arjun Ayanki summoned for questioning

Kochi: Kannur native Arjun Ayanki is under scanner as the probe progresses in the gold smuggling related to the Ramanattukara accident in which five people were killed. The probe team has issued a notice to Arjun, directing him to appear for questioning at the Customs Preventive Commissionerate in Kochi on June 28.

The probe is based on the statements of Mohammed Shafeek, who was arrested at the Karipur airport on Monday morning with 2.33 kg of gold that was to be handed over to Arjun.

Audio messages, that point at Arjun Ayanki’s links with the gold smuggling gangs, have also surfaced.

Arjun was using the car of C Sajesh, who is the DYFI Chembilode zonal secretary and Ancharakandy block committee member. The phone number in the RC book is that of Arjun. Sajesh, who is also the Koyyode co-operative bank appraiser, has been summoned for questioning by the Customs.

Audio clips

The probe team reckons that Arjun and his gang had earlier too carried out 'operations' to loot gold meant for another gang. And that they had used the same ploy at the Ramanattukara incident.

The details of the earlier such ploys have been revealed in the audio clips that have now surfaced. WhatsApp groups are formed to make the plans.

There is also an audio message threatening the carrier, who did not hand over the smuggled gold meant for Arjun. "Not just us, there are some partyworkers in Mahe and Panoor behind this," says the message.

In another conversation, Arjun and another person are giving instructions on gold smuggling to a carrier, Zakir. The carrier is also promised of a luxurious stay, liquor, and big amount, if he reaches Kannur with the gold. However, these conversations are not linked to the Ramanattukara incident, as per the preliminary assessment of the probe teams.

The police have got the custody of five of the eight accused, who have been remanded over the Ramanattukara incident. They were brought to the Kondotty station by Friday evening. The Customs will also question them.

The Customs Preventive wing has also initiated steps to seek the custody of carrier Mohammed Shafeek for questioning. If Shafeek brought the gold to be handed over to the Koduvally gang, questions remain over why the middleman called and asked the gold to be handed over to Arjun Ayanki.

The evidence gathering is led by Customs Preventive Superintendent V Vivek, who has taken up the probe into the case. The preliminary report, containing the probe details, has been submitted in the economic offences court.

CPM not obliged to respond, says Arjun in FB post

Meanwhile, Arjun Ayanki has posted on Facebook that the CPM has no obligation to respond to the allegations against him.

In the post, Arjun said that he has not been a member or involved in any activities of the CPM or DYFI for more than three years. And that his interventions on social media are his personal choice.

The post also indicated that he would appear before the probe officers.

Arjun used to campaign for CPM on social media, but his Facebook profile was locked after the Ramanattukara incident. The FB post was put up on Friday morning.