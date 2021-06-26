Vismaya case: Probe team yet to confirm if it is suicide or murder

Sasthamkotta, Kollam: The probe team has not been able to confirm whether the death of 24-year-old BAMS student Vismaya V Nair at her husband’s house is a case of suicide or murder.

The inference in the post-mortem report that Vismaya died by hanging has confounded the probe team.

The probe team recorded the detailed statement of the police surgeon, who conducted the post-mortem. They have decided to bring in the police surgeon to the spot where Vismaya was found dead and carry out checks.

Vismaya, daughter of Nilamel natives Thrivikraman Nair and Sajitha V Nair, was found dead at her husband's house during the wee hours of June 21 under mysterious circumstances. Her 30-year-old husband S Kiran Kumar, an assistant motor vehicle inspector, was arrested and slapped with dowry harassment and domestic abuse charges. He is in judicial custody.

Kiran's bank account and the locker were frozen the other day. The police have also asked the bank to provide the details of all financial transactions during the last two years. A special probe team would be deployed to find the investments in other places.

Forensic experts are trying to retrieve information from the three mobile phones of Kiran and Vismaya.