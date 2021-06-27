COVID-19: 10,905 cases in Kerala on Sunday, TPR at 10.49%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 10,905 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 28,88,894.

As many as 12,351 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 27,75,967.

The active cases touched 99,591, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,03,996 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 10.49 per cent. The average TPR in the last seven days is 10.44 per cent.

With the TPR continuing to remain above 10 per cent, a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided not to allow further relaxations and asked all the places of worship to see that there is no violation of the Covid protocols.

With 62 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 12,879.

Of the positive cases, 50 were health workers, while 53 had come from outside the state and 10,236 infected through contact. The source of infection of 566 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 1401 (contact cases - 1313)

Kollam 1115 (1112)

Ernakulam 1103 (1081)

Malappuram 1103 (1073)

Kozhikode 1046 (1026)

Palakkad 1010 (627)

Thrissur 941 (937)

Kasaragod 675 (663)

Alappuzha 657 (644)

Kannur 562 (516)

Kottayam 428 (409)

Pathanamthitta 343 (333)

Idukki 275 (262)

Wayanad 246 (240)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1734

Kollam 1013

Pathanamthitta 389

Alappuzha 783

Kottayam 530

Idukki 405

Ernakulam 1532

Thrissur 1158

Palakkad 1232

Malappuram 1290

Kozhikode 1049

Wayanad 229

Kannur 606

Kasaragod 401

A total of 3,97,093 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,71,403 are under home or institutional quarantine and 25,690 are in hospitals.

1910 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 2,27,24,272 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.